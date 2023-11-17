Nick Fuentes - Misguided Nationalism: Are We Becoming Slaves to Zionist Influence?

Misguided Nationalism: Are We Becoming Slaves to Zionist Influence? I agree with Nick Fuentes that nationalists are misguided in their attempt to use the Zionist-controlled government to promote their own agenda. In reality, they're being used as an instrument to remove the organized critics of Zionist influence from Western society. The Zionists are using our governments for their own gains and rewriting the constitutions of Western countries. The reason our countries exist is not to be slaves to Israel. We need to rethink our approach to sovereignty. #Hamas #GazaHolocaust #PrayForGaza #GazaGenocide #FreePalenstine #GazaWar #War #Israel #MiddleEast #Genocide_in_Gaza #FreePalestineNow #CeasefireForGazaNOW #GazaCity #GazaConflict #IsraelGazaWar #IsraelGazaConflict #IsraelPalestineConflict #IsraelPalestine #Gaza #Muslims #Palestine #Zionism #Zionist #ZioNazis #Zionism_CurseOnHumanity #ZionistIsrael #ZionismIsTerrorism #Zionists #FreeFuentes #NickFuentes @autumngroyper
