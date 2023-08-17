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Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE – MIT PhD Explains How #ClimateScam Models Ignore Clouds
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61 views • August 17, 2023

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
 Aug 17, 2023
In this video, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, explains the scam behind climate models and how they fail to take a systems approach. Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/climatescam-model... Time for US. Shiva4President.com Get Educated, or Be Enslaved TruthFreedomHealth.com To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube:    / @drvashiva   Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
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geoengineeringcanadadepopulationco2carbon taxcloudsexplainsforest firesclimatescamdr shiva mit phdfrk jr
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