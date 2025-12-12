© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Full Show 12/12/25 w/ Alexander Dugin , Kelsi Sheren & Kirk Elliott Silver & Gold
164 views • 2 days ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: "We Are Dealing With A New Kind Of Totalitarianism- A Liberal Totalitarianism!"
Russian Philosopher, Strategist & Ultranationalist Alexander Dugin Joins Alex Jones To Break Critical Intel On NATO, EU Dictatorship, And Trump’s Attempt To Stop Nuclear War With Russia! PLUS, Dugin Says NATO Would Collpase Without US Support, "If America Removed Support From NATO, It Would Be Destroyed In One Moment- There Would Be No NATO!" MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!
