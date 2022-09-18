Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If you hate the royal family, clap your hands
145 views
channel image
Warlord
Published 2 months ago |

If you hate the royal family, clap your hands.

19/9/22 G-BOJZ 26724 UNSAFE FLY , CROWN GANG STALLKING AGENT

The hM government so called royal family have been and  are still terrorizing me, the terror campaign thus far into the18th year.

Jim Will fix it. He has the medals 

That's how those who have never done any military service eg police commanders/crown agents who adorn  fruit salad, medals, civilian's, celebrities, and all those aforementioned are in the mob the  freemasons a fraternity gang of secret assassins

Those in civilian apparel displaying their  accolades / medals, they have murdered innocent civilian's for their leading masonic  King and received  their reward. 

Many infamous/famous  killers who have medals, accolades they are for murder and are members in the house of Lords, Westminster. Those who dress up like Satan Claus/Santa Claus in red gowns all have innocent blood on their hands.

They have completed a mission  Satan's agreement a contract undertaken to kill  ungovernable civilians 

You see the fake royals adorning medals they are medals for murdering civilians! 

They have killed or disposed of  domestic enemies in a mind war a terror gang stalking campaign. 

hM Government 

"Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty." – Plato

Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery. The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous . Unpublished War diary Joseph G.




Keywords
internationaltheje

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket