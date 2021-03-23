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COVID, Vaccines & Bible With Rockstar-Turned Pastor McCloud
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90 views • March 23, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, famous Rockstar-turned-Pastor Caspar McCloud explains how the Bible relates to the issue of the day--in particular the COVID pandemic, the vaccination campaign, and the push toward transhumanism. According to McCloud, the prophetic implications of this are huge, and this is the time for Christians to shine. McCloud also shows how Bill Gates is such a key player in all of this transforming of society and mankind, including in the ongoing development of technologies that may be linked to the infamous "mark of the beast" described in the Book of Revelation.
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