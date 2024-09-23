BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️IDF warplanes continue to bomb Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
83 views • 7 months ago

💥🇱🇧 Israel continues to commit war crimes in Lebanon.

⚡️IDF warplanes continue to bomb Lebanon.

⚡️300 civilians killed and over 800 injured in Israeli bombing of Lebanon.

The IDF spokesman in Arabic publishes a warning message to the residents of the Lebanon Valley:
Residents of the Lebanon Valley, Hezbollah's actions are forcing the IDF to act in your villages. The IDF does not want to harm you or your family members. If you are in or near a house that contains weapons for Hezbollah, you must leave it and move away from it within two hours. Anyone who is near Hezbollah's people, their installations and their weapons is putting their lives and the lives of their family members at risk.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
