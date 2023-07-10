Consequences of a Missile and Artillery Strike by the Russian AF on a Convoy of Vehicles of the Ukrainian Army - Survivor Says it Looks Like Vietnam

Consequences of a missile and artillery strike of the Russian Armed Forces on a convoy of vehicles of the Ukrainian army. Not everyone survived either .. The surviving VSUshnik thinks that he is in Vietnam ...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.