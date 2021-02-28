© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Would you get your child tested for this SARS-CoV-2 Corona-19 FLU Virus? [28.02.2021]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • February 28, 2021
Eat love Pray @EatlovePray11 - 9 min
Wie doet zijn / haar kind dit aan? Ze zijn gek geworden.
https://twitter.com/EatlovePray11/status/1365952917358927875
https://twitter.com/i/status/1365952917358927875
Does Mask work against this SARS-CoV-2 Corona-19 FLU Virus?
Answer: No.
Original Research 18 November 2020
Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask WearersFREE
A Randomized Controlled Trial
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
Wie doet zijn / haar kind dit aan? Ze zijn gek geworden.
https://twitter.com/EatlovePray11/status/1365952917358927875
https://twitter.com/i/status/1365952917358927875
Does Mask work against this SARS-CoV-2 Corona-19 FLU Virus?
Answer: No.
Original Research 18 November 2020
Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask WearersFREE
A Randomized Controlled Trial
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.