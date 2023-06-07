NYC BLADE RUNNER 2023

More apocalyptic pictures from NYC: New York becomes the most polluted city in the world due to the forest fires that ravage Canada. The authorities have called on the frail, elderly and children to stay at home.
3.3 million hectares have already burned since the beginning of the year in Canada, 13 times more than the average over this period.
