The Dome, the Throne & Skyfall

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July 16th, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle uses correct Biblical hermeneutics to prove that the earth is flat and stationary. Contrary to everything being pushed by so-called 'scientists', God made an enclosed system in which we all live with the firmament and His throne directly above us. It's time we go back to the truth of God's creation and believe His word over the lies of men.