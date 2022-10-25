The Dome, the Throne & Skyfall

July 16th, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle uses correct Biblical hermeneutics to prove that the earth is flat and stationary. Contrary to everything being pushed by so-called 'scientists', God made an enclosed system in which we all live with the firmament and His throne directly above us. It's time we go back to the truth of God's creation and believe His word over the lies of men.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.