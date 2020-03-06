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What Does It Take To Go To Heaven?
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8 views • March 06, 2020
'What Does It Take To Go To Heaven?' explores the widespread confusion that exists within religious circles over the question: what do we need to do to be saved? It shows simply and confidently what it takes to have eternal life, and what it takes to be a Christian. The video asks some important questions, like: Have you heard the real gospel? Who should we believe? Is your faith in an organisation? Or is your faith in Jesus? Have you asked yourself: what did Jesus say about how to inherit eternal life? This is a video for people who want to just listen to Jesus!
Keywords
seeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertwhat does it take to go to heavenwhat do we need to do to be savedwhat it takes to have eternal lifewhat it takes to be a christiando you believe your pastorfaith in an organisationis your faith in jesusjust listen to jesuswhat did jesus say about how to inherit eternal lifewho should we believe
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