'What Does It Take To Go To Heaven?' explores the widespread confusion that exists within religious circles over the question: what do we need to do to be saved? It shows simply and confidently what it takes to have eternal life, and what it takes to be a Christian. The video asks some important questions, like: Have you heard the real gospel? Who should we believe? Is your faith in an organisation? Or is your faith in Jesus? Have you asked yourself: what did Jesus say about how to inherit eternal life? This is a video for people who want to just listen to Jesus!