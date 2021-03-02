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Bill Gates & farming - What's going on?
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28 views • March 02, 2021
Russell Brand, February 19, 2021
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Indian farmers are protesting over new laws that could leave them at the mercy of giant corporations, while Big Tech companies are capturing their data. With Facebook and Bill Gates involved, what does it mean for you?
The Great Reset: Bill Gates & farming - What's going on?
See Vandana Shiva's full FRANCE 24 interview here:
https://www.brighteon.com/d35740ad-084b-4a5b-b798-f850692f43c6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNM833K22LM
Subscribe to my channel here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
(make sure to hit the BELL icon to be notified of new videos!)
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast here:
https://luminary.link/russell
Get my book "Recovery" here: https://amzn.to/2R7c810
Get my book "Mentors" here (and as an audiobook!): https://amzn.to/2t0Zu9U
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg0c2x74mgU
https://www.youtube.com/c/RussellBrand/
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Indian farmers are protesting over new laws that could leave them at the mercy of giant corporations, while Big Tech companies are capturing their data. With Facebook and Bill Gates involved, what does it mean for you?
The Great Reset: Bill Gates & farming - What's going on?
See Vandana Shiva's full FRANCE 24 interview here:
https://www.brighteon.com/d35740ad-084b-4a5b-b798-f850692f43c6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNM833K22LM
Subscribe to my channel here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
(make sure to hit the BELL icon to be notified of new videos!)
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast here:
https://luminary.link/russell
Get my book "Recovery" here: https://amzn.to/2R7c810
Get my book "Mentors" here (and as an audiobook!): https://amzn.to/2t0Zu9U
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg0c2x74mgU
https://www.youtube.com/c/RussellBrand/
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