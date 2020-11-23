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Britain & Portugal PROVE That COVID-19 And Lock Downs are a LIE - Kevin J. Johnston & Michael Arana
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41 views • November 23, 2020
Michael Arana and Kevin J. Johnston discuss the crazy announcement by BORRIS JOHNSON of the UNITED KINGDOM telling the British People that they can go back to work and to shopping only for Christmas and then the lockdowns will be tightened up stricter than ever before.
BUT
In Portugal, the courts have declared lockdowns ILLEGAL as there is no evidence that COVID-19 is real.
How can we have so many contrary opinions and actions around the world?
We discuss these issues in this video.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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BUT
In Portugal, the courts have declared lockdowns ILLEGAL as there is no evidence that COVID-19 is real.
How can we have so many contrary opinions and actions around the world?
We discuss these issues in this video.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
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