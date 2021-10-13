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Polish Dr. Franc Zalewksi: Another 'life Form' found in the Covid Vax Vials [10.10.2021]
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81 views • October 13, 2021
A Polish broadcast with English subtitles. https://drfranc.com/ - https://www.youtube.com/c/DrFranc/videos
A metal egg in the vaccines contains a metal animal - there is no life as we know it.
A good part of the vaccines contain a metal egg. It is teaching a carbon animal.
The animal will also live and multiply.
The tests are only for the collection of DNA.
The thing! Dr. Zalewksi finds another 'life form' (artificial integrate) in vax vials
+ test swab is (at the very least) nwo/un/davos mass dna collection operation
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/fpt5yukehzxp/ [share]
================
Klaus schwab, 4th industrial revolution (2016) https://ipfs.Io/ipfs/bafykbzacedtpeyve7uteg75zk7ctcn5dfdsvasngiwztin7y7a2xscs4sbjhq?Filename=klaus%20schwab%20-%20the%20fourth%20industrial%20revolution-the%20fourth%20industrial%20revolution%20%282016%29.Pdf
================
Slow deep (your corona) #01 trans-fek-shun
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/6bf08lmowgmg/
Trojantranspocalyps (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/hna3wibicebs/
Carbon sim-u-lation (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/6eceyyo84oge/
Corona unmasked ?
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/d89yottddcka/
Towards a digital tyranny https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/0akzhj98mfna/ [share]
[covid vax-scene id2020 passport, implant, eugenics / control agenda]
Graphene oxide 'vaccines' bio-weapon (russ brown updates & review)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m7d2umlfs59j/
Graphene 666 : the untold story (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ejxbxze9s5uq/
Vaxxed blood vs. Unvaxxed blood (spiro feat. Dr. Peggy)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/8i03kqno8qcc/
Non-ferrous metals & nanotech in the vials
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/f7rwwmg5yx4j/
(astrazeneca 'vaxxx') bio-magneto, bio-luminescence
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/sjfzlyrukidx/
(report) metalic & non-metalic materials in (chadox1-s)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/kzuuilzqmcfz/
Graphene & nac [n-acetylcysteine]
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/h0xstdq1ghlt/
Cellular responses to graphene oxide nanosheets
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/e6onz4xyvbhb/
The luciferase (part iii) [flash edit] (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/pdzso2zm3gru/
Flipping a switch inside the head (artikel7)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ajdsvahbnkph/
Stop the globalist graphene attack (russ brown, updates)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/zz9xa81kvbva/
Graphene attack by globalists (5th column)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/f5pxzisckpag/
Graphene-oxide, emfs; the 'covid lung' (quinta columna)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/gki8fvwubcn6/
Quick!!! Stop the 5th column (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ys6r6ylmraht/
Graphene in jabs!!! (you know it!) [karen kingston]
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/qinebvkqwtel/
(covidvax vials) graphene-oxide, parasites, heavy metals (dr. Jane ruby)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/zjdovohptybb/
Graphene, aluminium, lnp capsids, parasites found in 4 main 'vaccines'
(dr. Robert young, pt. 01) https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/nsrybzeyrufb/
(dr. Robert young, pt. 02) https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/g2illnb1qmbd/
Emperor has "No corona"
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/3zapz7fvom2r/
The co-vids, the graphene and the vax-scene
[I] https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/egtbumviy53p/
[ii] https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/0uv9mqjfnfst/
Was this the emf/5g/graphene delta death zap?
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/up43kjin9zbh/
Covids little funcktion(s) (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m2piyoffuadb/
Covid19 pre-planning & genocide (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/1qlewetfoxsk/
New german vaxxxed blood / vax serum
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m0qljd8nghum/
Club of rome / agenda21 2030
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/dhcc98auoms6/
Warp speed... To 'oblivion' (br. Alexis bugnolo)https://www.bitchute.com/video/jMRUQoTBR9JK/
Jacques Attali
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCd1kfiMWmYa/
Dr. Franc Zalewksi The 'Thing'!
tangentopolis (world orders review)
13190 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fpt5YUkEhZXp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
A metal egg in the vaccines contains a metal animal - there is no life as we know it.
A good part of the vaccines contain a metal egg. It is teaching a carbon animal.
The animal will also live and multiply.
The tests are only for the collection of DNA.
The thing! Dr. Zalewksi finds another 'life form' (artificial integrate) in vax vials
+ test swab is (at the very least) nwo/un/davos mass dna collection operation
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/fpt5yukehzxp/ [share]
================
Klaus schwab, 4th industrial revolution (2016) https://ipfs.Io/ipfs/bafykbzacedtpeyve7uteg75zk7ctcn5dfdsvasngiwztin7y7a2xscs4sbjhq?Filename=klaus%20schwab%20-%20the%20fourth%20industrial%20revolution-the%20fourth%20industrial%20revolution%20%282016%29.Pdf
================
Slow deep (your corona) #01 trans-fek-shun
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/6bf08lmowgmg/
Trojantranspocalyps (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/hna3wibicebs/
Carbon sim-u-lation (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/6eceyyo84oge/
Corona unmasked ?
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/d89yottddcka/
Towards a digital tyranny https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/0akzhj98mfna/ [share]
[covid vax-scene id2020 passport, implant, eugenics / control agenda]
Graphene oxide 'vaccines' bio-weapon (russ brown updates & review)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m7d2umlfs59j/
Graphene 666 : the untold story (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ejxbxze9s5uq/
Vaxxed blood vs. Unvaxxed blood (spiro feat. Dr. Peggy)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/8i03kqno8qcc/
Non-ferrous metals & nanotech in the vials
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/f7rwwmg5yx4j/
(astrazeneca 'vaxxx') bio-magneto, bio-luminescence
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/sjfzlyrukidx/
(report) metalic & non-metalic materials in (chadox1-s)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/kzuuilzqmcfz/
Graphene & nac [n-acetylcysteine]
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/h0xstdq1ghlt/
Cellular responses to graphene oxide nanosheets
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/e6onz4xyvbhb/
The luciferase (part iii) [flash edit] (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/pdzso2zm3gru/
Flipping a switch inside the head (artikel7)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ajdsvahbnkph/
Stop the globalist graphene attack (russ brown, updates)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/zz9xa81kvbva/
Graphene attack by globalists (5th column)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/f5pxzisckpag/
Graphene-oxide, emfs; the 'covid lung' (quinta columna)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/gki8fvwubcn6/
Quick!!! Stop the 5th column (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ys6r6ylmraht/
Graphene in jabs!!! (you know it!) [karen kingston]
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/qinebvkqwtel/
(covidvax vials) graphene-oxide, parasites, heavy metals (dr. Jane ruby)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/zjdovohptybb/
Graphene, aluminium, lnp capsids, parasites found in 4 main 'vaccines'
(dr. Robert young, pt. 01) https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/nsrybzeyrufb/
(dr. Robert young, pt. 02) https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/g2illnb1qmbd/
Emperor has "No corona"
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/3zapz7fvom2r/
The co-vids, the graphene and the vax-scene
[I] https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/egtbumviy53p/
[ii] https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/0uv9mqjfnfst/
Was this the emf/5g/graphene delta death zap?
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/up43kjin9zbh/
Covids little funcktion(s) (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m2piyoffuadb/
Covid19 pre-planning & genocide (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/1qlewetfoxsk/
New german vaxxxed blood / vax serum
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m0qljd8nghum/
Club of rome / agenda21 2030
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/dhcc98auoms6/
Warp speed... To 'oblivion' (br. Alexis bugnolo)https://www.bitchute.com/video/jMRUQoTBR9JK/
Jacques Attali
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCd1kfiMWmYa/
Dr. Franc Zalewksi The 'Thing'!
tangentopolis (world orders review)
13190 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fpt5YUkEhZXp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
Keywords
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