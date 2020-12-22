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Prof. Sunetra Gupta — New Lockdown is a Terrible mistake
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20 views • December 22, 2020
“one of the sort of problems inherent in lockdown is that it's not a permanent fix. It's not a permanent fix unless you think that we get case numbers down to the point where you can track, trace, and kill everything. I find that very hard to accept as a possibility.”
— Professor Sunetra Gupta
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/sunetra-gupta-lockdowns
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Copyright Reaction Digital Media Limited, December 2, 2020
*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://youtu.be/nUn1gZH8M78
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
— Professor Sunetra Gupta
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/sunetra-gupta-lockdowns
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷
https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam) Twitter
@DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
Copyright Reaction Digital Media Limited, December 2, 2020
*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://youtu.be/nUn1gZH8M78
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
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