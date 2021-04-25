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4/24/2021 -- M6.5 Earthquakes return as expected! New spread taking place now, watch for 7 days
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160 views • April 25, 2021
The expected return to M6.5 magnitude has occurred directly on schedule. The spreads are taking place now, as you can see in this video.
Wherever you are, watch the spread come your way over the next 7 days.
All locations are explained in this video from the West Pacific to Europe, all the way to the United States and South America.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Wherever you are, watch the spread come your way over the next 7 days.
All locations are explained in this video from the West Pacific to Europe, all the way to the United States and South America.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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