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Creatures Small And Wise - Proverbs 30:24-28 (NIV)
24 “Four things on earth are small,
yet they are extremely wise:
25 Ants are creatures of little strength,
yet they store up their food in the summer;
26 hyraxes are creatures of little power,
yet they make their home in the crags;
27 locusts have no king,
yet they advance together in ranks;
28 a lizard can be caught with the hand,
yet it is found in kings’ palaces.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Even small creatures without an advanced brain
act wisely, extremely wisely.
Shouldn't we? Even instinctively?
https://pc1.tiny.us/smxurskr
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