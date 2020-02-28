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Angels of Mercy
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12 views • February 28, 2020
The Animal Liberation Front (ALF) is an international, underground leaderless resistance that engages in illegal direct action in pursuit of animal liberation. Activists see themselves as a modern-day Underground Railroad, removing animals from laboratories and farms, destroying facilities, arranging safe houses and veterinary care, and operating sanctuaries where the animals live out the rest of their lives.[2] Critics have compared them to terrorists
Factory farming Fur trade Green Scare Huntingdon Life Sciences International trade in primates Meat industry Nafovanny Open rescue Operation Backfire Pain and suffering in Animal law Animal Liberation Front Animal rights movement Animal rights Animal testing Blood sports Livestock Poultry
Factory farming Fur trade Green Scare Huntingdon Life Sciences International trade in primates Meat industry Nafovanny Open rescue Operation Backfire Pain and suffering in Animal law Animal Liberation Front Animal rights movement Animal rights Animal testing Blood sports Livestock Poultry
Keywords
factory farminganimalsanimal rightsunderground railroadkeith mannthe animal liberation frontalfdirect actionanimal liberationvivisectionfur tradehuntingdon life sciencesinternational trade in primatesmeat industryopen rescueoperation backfireanimal rights movementanimal testinganimal liberation front
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