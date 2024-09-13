Bible prophecy: the false prophet & the main antichrist

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastorDanielministry





DISCLAIMER: I do not support this pastor’s ministry but he is spot on with his video.





The video exposes the false gospel and arrogance of the SUNday keeping Protestant and evangelical preachers who represent the false prophet in the book of Revelation while the pope, who represents the main antichrist, preaches that, regardless of religion, we are all God’s children. Not according to Revelation 12:17 and Revelation 14:12, King James Bible.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]