Breathe Fresh Air! - Walt Cross
PatchSDA
Published 10 days ago

Another important key to good health is air. Fresh air that is full of negative ions improves the quality of the blood, energy levels in your cells, and the efficiency of your brain, lungs, digestion, and all the organs of your body. What’s special about fresh air? Where can you find it? Learn why you must breathe fresh air!

