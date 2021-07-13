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Predictive Programming Injection with Spike (Branched) DNA Proteins Used for Tracking Grid In X-Files Season 2
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233 views • July 13, 2021
X-files Episode Makes Wild Similar Comparison to Covid Spiked or Branched DNA Proteins Attacking Immune Sysytem After Shot Which Originally Aired on November 11, 1994
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60edc7a15e1bc05c8a3e8118
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60edc7a15e1bc05c8a3e8118
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