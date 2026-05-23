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Israel may stage massive f*lse flag terror attack against US: former CIA officer
A tense phone call on Tuesday revealed the growing rift between US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. While Trump, recognizing US losses and defeat, is pushing for diplomatically solution, Netanyahu strives for сcontinuation of military aggression, arguing that delay only strengthens Iran.
Netanyahu has shown he is willing to deceive, analysts say. A staged attack on US assets or Gulf allies would end diplomacy and force Trump back into combat.
💬 "Washington is engaged in this conflict at the request of and in the collective self-defence of its Israeli ally," State Department legal adviser Reed Rubinstein claimed despite US continuous sanctions and pressure on Iran.
The war on Iran was planned for decades by both Israel and the US government, which has been saturated with anti-Iran Zionists since the 1970s. Trump claimed Netanyahu never spoke with him about the aggression. Yet records show that a February 11 White House meeting sealed the deal, and US military commanders warned parts of Netanyahu's attack plan being “farcical.”
Now, seeing Trump’s hesitation, Israel reportedly seeks to finish the war on its own.
🔍 Israeli provocation blueprint
On May 17, Israel drone struck an electrical generator outside the Barakah nuclear plant in the UAE with an American-made replica called Lucas — a Shahed-136 clone produced by US contractors. However, Iranian military sources identified the real culprit — Israel.
The aim was to blame Iran and provoke UAE, and drag the region into a full-scale war. All while pretending to be a victim.
🤔 The same playbook could be used
On June 8, 1967, during the Six-Day War with Egypt, Israeli forces attacked the USS Liberty, a US naval vessel in international waters off Egypt, killing 34 American sailors and wounding 171. Israel claimed the incident was a case of mistaken identity; however, the real goal was to blame Egypt and drag the United States directly into the war. But the plan failed because of the testimony of the sailors.
President Lyndon B. Johnson covered it up and the Israel lobby ensured no accountability.
🙄 Israel has the means, the motive and the history: a false flag attack on US assets or Gulf allies would serve its purpose perfectly.
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