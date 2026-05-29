BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPISODE 478: LIVE FROM ITALY: THE COVID PANIC MACHINE, MAHA MEDIA WARS & CANCER BREAKTHROUGHS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5815 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • Today

Broadcasting LIVE from Italy during his European screening tour for “An Inconvenient Study,” Del investigates the country that became the global symbol of COVID fear and lockdowns.


Early in the pandemic, Italy became the image that terrified the world. Del sat down with frontline doctors, journalists and scientists across the country to investigate the mortality data, hospital incentives, media narratives, vaccine injuries, and political pressures that mysteriously shaped the global response to the pandemic.


We also break down the latest attacks on MAHA, Del’s public disagreement with RFK Jr. over the PREP Act, new nature-based immune therapies for cancer, and the ongoing fluoride battle.


Guests: Prof. Alberto Contri, Dr. Mariano Amici, Dr. Rosanna Negri, Raffaella Regoli, Giovanni Trambusti, Dr. Pietro Gasparoni, Dr. Giuseppe Barbaro, Dr. Alberto Donzelli

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New guidance on colon cancer screening: Tests that miss precancerous lesions raise questions about true prevention

New guidance on colon cancer screening: Tests that miss precancerous lesions raise questions about true prevention

Lance D Johnson
Study: Ancient Chinese Exercise Baduanjin May Lower Blood Pressure as Effectively as Medications

Study: Ancient Chinese Exercise Baduanjin May Lower Blood Pressure as Effectively as Medications

Morgan S. Verity
Global megastudy confirms gratitude practices boost mood, but other benefits vary across cultures

Global megastudy confirms gratitude practices boost mood, but other benefits vary across cultures

Patrick Lewis
Scientists Find Most People Build Strength the Wrong Way: Study Reveals Efficient Alternative

Scientists Find Most People Build Strength the Wrong Way: Study Reveals Efficient Alternative

Coco Somers
U.S. Birth Rate Falls to Record Low in 2025, Officials Report

U.S. Birth Rate Falls to Record Low in 2025, Officials Report

Morgan S. Verity
Paraquat poison: The toxic herbicide still killing Americans while EPA looks the other way

Paraquat poison: The toxic herbicide still killing Americans while EPA looks the other way

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy