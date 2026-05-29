EPISODE 478: LIVE FROM ITALY: THE COVID PANIC MACHINE, MAHA MEDIA WARS & CANCER BREAKTHROUGHS

Broadcasting LIVE from Italy during his European screening tour for “An Inconvenient Study,” Del investigates the country that became the global symbol of COVID fear and lockdowns.





Early in the pandemic, Italy became the image that terrified the world. Del sat down with frontline doctors, journalists and scientists across the country to investigate the mortality data, hospital incentives, media narratives, vaccine injuries, and political pressures that mysteriously shaped the global response to the pandemic.





We also break down the latest attacks on MAHA, Del’s public disagreement with RFK Jr. over the PREP Act, new nature-based immune therapies for cancer, and the ongoing fluoride battle.





Guests: Prof. Alberto Contri, Dr. Mariano Amici, Dr. Rosanna Negri, Raffaella Regoli, Giovanni Trambusti, Dr. Pietro Gasparoni, Dr. Giuseppe Barbaro, Dr. Alberto Donzelli