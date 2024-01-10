[Fauxi]'s Convenient Amnesia

Go figure, he remembers very little about the ’rona plandemic.
Hopefully this is a mop-up story — and Dr. Fauci has been tribunaled and processed for crimes against humanity as well as country.
Pro Tips:
* That’s a body double; we haven’t seen the real Anthony Fauci for some time.
* He is either resting uncomfortably at the spa or has been executed.
* Every $ he has ever been paid must be clawed back and every asset must be seized.
* His crimes, confessions and convictions must be exposed.
* Staged resignation or retirement won’t get it done and pension is out of the question.
* If he’s still on the earth plane, barbed-wire enemas would be a nice touch (sandflies too).
* Then there’s the matter of atonement to countless victims if that’s possible.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | "I Don't Recall" Dr. Fauci Suddenly Can't Remember Anything (9 January 2024)
