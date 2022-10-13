With Friends Like These...

Running On Empty
* [Bidan] is always late to everything.
* Economy down the drain: how did U.S. economy go from from ‘build back better’ to ‘slight recession’?
* Powering America: we need to drill, baby, drill.
* They’re fighting over fuel in Europe.
* Joe begged the Saudis to pump more oil; Saudis to Joe: sorry pal, no more oil.
* I thought no one messed with a Biden?
* That must have been one bad meeting.
* Weak on the world stage: sorry Joe — the rest of the world doesn’t like us.
* He looks to trade arms for oil.
* Dems impeached Trump for what Joe is doing.
* 2019 Dems: withholding aid is wrong.
* 2022 Dems: we should definitely withhold aid.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 12 October 2017
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.