With Friends Like These...

Running On Empty

* [Bidan] is always late to everything.

* Economy down the drain: how did U.S. economy go from from ‘build back better’ to ‘slight recession’?

* Powering America: we need to drill, baby, drill.

* They’re fighting over fuel in Europe.

* Joe begged the Saudis to pump more oil; Saudis to Joe: sorry pal, no more oil.

* I thought no one messed with a Biden?

* That must have been one bad meeting.

* Weak on the world stage: sorry Joe — the rest of the world doesn’t like us.

* He looks to trade arms for oil.

* Dems impeached Trump for what Joe is doing.

* 2019 Dems: withholding aid is wrong.

* 2022 Dems: we should definitely withhold aid.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 12 October 2017

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313672852112

