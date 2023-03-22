China, Isis & Cartels Move To KILL U.S.A. As Biden Focuses On Trannys

Streamed on: Mar 21, 10:00 pm EDT
mirrored from DML Podcast
https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
Xi visits Russia to discuss alliance with Putin
NATO sending in 300,000 troops to Ukraine border
Kamala sends congradulatory letter to TikTok transgender star
The dangerous realities of trans ideology
ISIS-K expected to strike US in 6 months.
Chinese nationals are coming to the U.S. border in big numbers
