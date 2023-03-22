Create New Account
China, Isis & Cartels Move To KILL U.S.A. As Biden Focuses On Trannys
Ezekiel34
Published 15 hours ago
Streamed on: Mar 21, 10:00 pm EDT

mirrored from DML Podcast

Xi visits Russia to discuss alliance with Putin
NATO sending in 300,000 troops to Ukraine border
Kamala sends congradulatory letter to TikTok transgender star
The dangerous realities of trans ideology
ISIS-K expected to strike US in 6 months.
Chinese nationals are coming to the U.S. border in big numbers

Keywords
globalistrockefellerilluminaticontrol freaksde-populationezek34tierney

