20M children are prescribed mind-altering psychiatric drugs, even babies under one year old.

Do not think that these drugs heal anything. They are intended to cover up or “mask” your problems. Meanwhile, they tend to wear out your body. Like a car run on rocket fuel, you may be able to get it to run a thousand miles an hour to the end of the block, but the tires, the engine and the internal parts fly apart in doing so.Side effects can sometimes be more pronounced than a drug’s intended effects. They are, in fact, the body’s natural response to the invasion of a chemical that is confusing its normal functions.Drugs mask the problem; they don’t solve the cause.What about those who say psychotropic drugs really do make themfeel better—that for them, these are “lifesaving medications” whosebenefits exceed their risks? Are psychotropics actually safe and effectivefor them?“What ends up happening,” says Dr. Beth McDougall, a health centermedical director, “is that someone feels good for a while and then veryoften they have to have their dose increased. And then they feel good for a while and then they might have to have it increased again, or maybe they’ll switch agents. So it’s that kind of a story, if you’re not actually getting to the root of what’s going on.”Education Material DownloadsReport Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine