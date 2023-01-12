Rebuilding the Wall, Part 3

"And I looked, and arose and said to the nobles, to the leaders, and to the rest of the people, 'Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, great and awesome, and fight for your brethren, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your houses.'” ~ Nehemiah 4:14

Are you thinking about homeschooling and looking at different options? Let's look at some statistics and talk about them.



Join Teaching His Story Community to receive the notes and access to the community. Please join us! https://teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/teaching-his-story-community-1



