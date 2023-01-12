Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rebuilding the Wall, Part 3
14 views
channel image
Brenda MacMenamin
Published Yesterday |

"And I looked, and arose and said to the nobles, to the leaders, and to the rest of the people, 'Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, great and awesome, and fight for your brethren, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your houses.'” ~ Nehemiah 4:14

Are you thinking about homeschooling and looking at different options? Let's look at some statistics and talk about them.

Join Teaching His Story Community to receive the notes and access to the community. Please join us! https://teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/teaching-his-story-community-1 

Keywords
american historybiblical worldviewchristian education

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket