Dr. Jane Ruby: Death By Hospital: Sarasota Memorial Hospital

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
Welcome to the Dr. Jane Ruby Show – on today’s show a Sarasota ER doctor got caught up in the CDC Death Protocol at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and ended up as the prime witness to his own hospital roommate’s death by medical neglect; and the CDC has retracted its lies from last week, that Monkeyhoax, or Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, that it is transmitted by anyone with close, prolonged contact; and our military members continue to be harassed for refusing BOOSTERS of the poison that has taken out their fellow service members. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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