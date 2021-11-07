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Gravitas Panic buying in China
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187 views • November 07, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZexfWkTEK0w&;t=123s
China has asked its people to stock up on household supplies without telling them why. Is China heading into a nationwide lockdown? Is it expecting tensions with Taiwan to blow up?
Or is there something more serious that Beijing is hiding from its people and the world? Palki Sharma tells you.
#China #PanicBuying #Gravitas
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Zee News:- https://bit.ly/2Ac5G60
Zee Bussiness:- https://bit.ly/36vI2xa
DNA India:- https://bit.ly/2ZDuLRY
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China has asked its people to stock up on household supplies without telling them why. Is China heading into a nationwide lockdown? Is it expecting tensions with Taiwan to blow up?
Or is there something more serious that Beijing is hiding from its people and the world? Palki Sharma tells you.
#China #PanicBuying #Gravitas
About Channel:
WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Subscribe to our channel at https://goo.gl/JfY3NI
Check out our website: http://www.wionews.com
Connect with us on our social media handles:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WIONews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WIONews
Follow us on Google News for latest updates
Zee News:- https://bit.ly/2Ac5G60
Zee Bussiness:- https://bit.ly/36vI2xa
DNA India:- https://bit.ly/2ZDuLRY
WION: https://bit.ly/3gnDb5J
Zee News Apps : https://bit.ly/ZeeNewsApps
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