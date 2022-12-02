Caught On Film: A Deceased Person Is Carried Away From The Mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Bus In A Body Bag 💉☠️
People in line just continue standing there waiting for their shot.
"Safe and Effective"
Source @Covid BC
