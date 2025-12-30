Do Christians still need to chase God—or has the gospel been misunderstood?

For decades, believers have been encouraged to seek, pursue, and chase God’s presence. Influential teachings like The God Chasers awakened hunger and passion in the church—but did they stop short of the full New Covenant revelation?





In this teaching, Dr. Rick Patterson compares the popular pursuit theology of “chasing God” with the biblical message of union with Christ—the revelation that God is not distant, withdrawn, or hiding, but already present within the believer.





This video explores:





The difference between pursuit theology vs union theology





Why many sincere Christians feel spiritually exhausted





What the New Testament really teaches about Christ in you





How the removal of the veil changes our relationship with God





Why rest, not striving, is the true fruit of the gospel





This is not an attack on past movements—it’s an invitation to maturity.

If chasing God awakened your hunger, this message may show you why hunger was never meant to be permanent.





Union is not the reward for spiritual maturity.

Union is the starting point of the gospel.





Acts 2:17 (KJV) 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:





1 John 4:17 As He Is So Are We Now in this world! You life is about to CHANGE! This teaching will take you to a new level in Christ!





Don't miss this teaching!

You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ.

The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.

DON'T MISS THIS!





