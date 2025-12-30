BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Do Christians still need to chase God—or has the gospel been misunderstood?
Dr Rick Patterson
4 views • 23 hours ago

For decades, believers have been encouraged to seek, pursue, and chase God’s presence. Influential teachings like The God Chasers awakened hunger and passion in the church—but did they stop short of the full New Covenant revelation?


In this teaching, Dr. Rick Patterson compares the popular pursuit theology of “chasing God” with the biblical message of union with Christ—the revelation that God is not distant, withdrawn, or hiding, but already present within the believer.


This video explores:


The difference between pursuit theology vs union theology


Why many sincere Christians feel spiritually exhausted


What the New Testament really teaches about Christ in you


How the removal of the veil changes our relationship with God


Why rest, not striving, is the true fruit of the gospel


This is not an attack on past movements—it’s an invitation to maturity.

If chasing God awakened your hunger, this message may show you why hunger was never meant to be permanent.


Union is not the reward for spiritual maturity.

Union is the starting point of the gospel.


Acts 2:17 (KJV) 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:


1 John 4:17 As He Is So Are We Now in this world! You life is about to CHANGE! This teaching will take you to a new level in Christ!


Don't miss this teaching!

You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ.

The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.

DON'T MISS THIS!


Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org

Give online by texting. 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!

Live in Person Services:

9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL

Riviera School Auditorium

Sunday's 10:47 am


My Patriot Supply Emergency Food Sources - Yes CLC will receive small referral fee!

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=480...


CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING!

EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT!

https://patterson-solar-products.mysh...


christian theology

union with christ

christ in you

do christians need to chase god

the god chasers book

tommy tenney god chasers

pursuit vs union theology

new covenant teaching

spiritual burnout christian

presence of god teaching

abiding in christ

rest in christ

biblical union

christian awakening

gospel of grace

hebrews veil removed

identity in christ

christian youtube teaching


#UnionWithChrist

#ChristInYou

#NewCovenant

#ChristianTeaching

#SpiritualRest

