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NIGHT SHADOWS 11242021 -- This and That, and One Other Thing. Jab, Mandates, Masks, FEMA, Earth Changes, War, Revolution, UFO
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61 views • November 25, 2021
Happy Thanksgiving to all as we give thanks to our Lord for the unmerited favor and GRACE, He has extended to a world that has rejected TRUTH and turned unto fables. Warning signs that the END OF THE AGE is rapidly approaching are everywhere, but most are in either denial or sound asleep. Soon SUDDEN DESTRUCTION will arrive, and our world will change ONCE AGAIN. Short of full Biblical repentance, there is little hope of delay. The lies of deep state abound, and the people seem unable to use simply logic or the ability to connect the dots to see the total deception of CV. Then we have La Palma still smoking even more these days, no mention at all in MSM. Fauci wants little babies jabbed as well, as they advanced the agenda of culling humanity and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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