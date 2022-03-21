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ATTACK UKRAINE by "What's Her Face"
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220 views • March 21, 2022
Hey, look at that - It's been two years since the pandemic began and we're right back in March 2020.
Only this time, instead of Covid we have Putin and instead of masks, we have Ukrainian flags. it would be cool if humans learned from their mistakes, but I ain't counting on it.
Only this time, instead of Covid we have Putin and instead of masks, we have Ukrainian flags. it would be cool if humans learned from their mistakes, but I ain't counting on it.
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