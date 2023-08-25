Funny click sounds (easy autohotkey script)

How to record mouse clicks sounds for videos.

Download here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/dgwccoqdcg9vh88/Mouse-click-sounds.zip?dl=0

(click the download button)

On request I also added code and files for middle mouse clicks and scrolling.

https://www.autohotkey.com/



Someone tried to record click sounds together with a game and it didn't work until he ran AutoHotkey as Administrator and ran the game borderless or windowed.

https://www.audacityteam.org/

(audio editing)

https://alternativeto.net/

(Search for: "screen recording" software)

I like using a custom scale factor (which is an option in Windows) when doing screen recordings since scaling makes it much easier for the viewer to see everything. The resolution i used is 1920x1080. Recording in 60fps is better than 30fps if you want to have the mouse cursor move smooth in your video. Even when you convert or export a 60fps recording back to 30fps with your video editor it looks better than when it was recorded in 30fps to start with, which is what I did for this video.

Music: https://www.bensound.com/



Background mouse model: Brad Pitt

-