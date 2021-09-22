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Clark County Security Assaults candidate for Lt. Gov. in Nevada after they vote to Ban Free Speech
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140 views • September 22, 2021
The Republican candidate, Mack Miller, was assaulted and dragged from the County Commissioner’s meeting after attempting to defend a group of women who were protesting the vote banning speech that goes against the government's covid narrative.
Stolen Elections have consequences that are always TREASON
Stolen Elections have consequences that are always TREASON
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