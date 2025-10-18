BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Henry Lamb nos advirtió sobre el futuro en 1996 con la Agenda 21. Pocos hicieron caso.
Futuro Panóptico
Futuro Panóptico
5 views • 1 day ago

Si deseas apoyar mi labor de traducción y subtitulado al Español y edición del video PARA QUE LA COMUNIDAD HISPANOHABLANTE TENGA ACCESO A ESTA INFORMACIÓN, puedes hacerlo en:

PAYPAL: @MARIAEFIGUEROAF

KO-FI: https://ko-fi.com/mefigueroa

Oxxo u otras tiendas (con comisión): CLABE 127686013071447397


GRACIAS!!!


REDES SOCIALES de @Futuro Panóptico :

- https://linktr.ee/futuropanoptico

- Instagram

- X

- Facebook

- Gab

- Minds

- Con más de 300 videos y más info.https://vk.com/abrelosojos999

- Brighteon

- Bitchute

- https://archive.org/details/@futuro_panoptico

- https://bsky.app/profile/futuropanoptico.bsky.social


Y también te invito a leer mis artículos en:

-- Substack https://maelenafigueroa.substack.com

-- Medium https://medium.com/@futuropanoptico


GRACIAS!!!


5guncontrolagendaagenda21iotonuassassinssmartcitiestotalitarismoadvertenciaesclavitudfuturoelectromagnetismocontrolmentalasesinosagendaonuhenrylambgobiernoglobalgobiernototalitarioexpropiaciondelapropiedadciudadesinteligentescognitivecitiesciudadescognitivas
