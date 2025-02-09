Wuhan Bioweapons Scientist Blows Whistle: Covid Was 'Engineered' to Depopulate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A leading scientist from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology has spoken out to blow the whistle by claiming that the U.S. taxpayer-funded Chinese lab "engineered" COVID-19 as a "bioweapon" to reduce the population of humans around the world.
Tags: Covid Shots, shots, jabs, death jabs, Wuhan, Vaccines, Bioweapon, Depopulation, Democide, Whistleblower, Cancer, Turbo Cancer, China, Institute of Virology, Virology, Chinese lab, engineered