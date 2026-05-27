Iran LEGO: 'Trump's Victory Delusion'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reality is against you Mr president;
And you can not change it with slop tweets.
"Trump's Victory Delusion"
🆔 @explosivemedia
More:
International internet access has been restored in Iran again.
Hello to all dear Iranians.🇮🇷👋
While you were defending our country in the streets, we were waging a media war in Iran's favor with Lego videos.
I can assure you, we completely destroyed them.
Now the world looks at us differently.
Everyone sees us as a heroic and victorious nation.🫡❤️
Welcome back.
🆔 @explosivemedia