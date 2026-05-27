Iran LEGO: 'Trump's Victory Delusion'

Reality is against you Mr president;

And you can not change it with slop tweets.



"Trump's Victory Delusion"

🆔 @explosivemedia

More:

International internet access has been restored in Iran again.



Hello to all dear Iranians.🇮🇷👋



While you were defending our country in the streets, we were waging a media war in Iran's favor with Lego videos.



I can assure you, we completely destroyed them.

Now the world looks at us differently.

Everyone sees us as a heroic and victorious nation.🫡❤️



Welcome back.



🆔 @explosivemedia