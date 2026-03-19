The uptempo blues opens with fingerpicked electric guitar layered over warm mellotron pads, upright bass, and brush drums, Slide guitar echoes the vocal lines, The chorus surges with gospel harmonies, organ swells, and train whistle field recordings, The bridge strips back to voice, resonator guitar, and subtle percussion before rising into a powerful, group vocal finale

You've painted up your lips and rolled and curled your tinted hair

Ruby, are you contemplating going out somewhere?

The shadow on the wall tells me the sun is going down

Oh, Ruby

Don't take your love to town

It wasn't me that started that old crazy Asian war

But I was proud to go and do my patriotic chore

And yes, it's true that I'm not the man I used to be

Oh, Ruby

I still need some company

It's hard to love a man whose legs are bent and paralyzed

And the wants and the needs of a woman of your age, Ruby, I realize

But it won't be long I've heard them say until I'm not around

Oh, Ruby

Don't take your love to town

She's leaving now 'cause I just heard the slamming of the door

The way I know I've heard it slam one hundred times before

And if I could move I'd get my gun and put her in the ground

Oh, Ruby

Don't take your love to town

Oh, Ruby

For God's sakes turn around

