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The uptempo blues opens with fingerpicked electric guitar layered over warm mellotron pads, upright bass, and brush drums, Slide guitar echoes the vocal lines, The chorus surges with gospel harmonies, organ swells, and train whistle field recordings, The bridge strips back to voice, resonator guitar, and subtle percussion before rising into a powerful, group vocal finale
You've painted up your lips and rolled and curled your tinted hair
Ruby, are you contemplating going out somewhere?
The shadow on the wall tells me the sun is going down
Oh, Ruby
Don't take your love to town
It wasn't me that started that old crazy Asian war
But I was proud to go and do my patriotic chore
And yes, it's true that I'm not the man I used to be
Oh, Ruby
I still need some company
It's hard to love a man whose legs are bent and paralyzed
And the wants and the needs of a woman of your age, Ruby, I realize
But it won't be long I've heard them say until I'm not around
Oh, Ruby
Don't take your love to town
She's leaving now 'cause I just heard the slamming of the door
The way I know I've heard it slam one hundred times before
And if I could move I'd get my gun and put her in the ground
Oh, Ruby
Don't take your love to town
Oh, Ruby
For God's sakes turn around