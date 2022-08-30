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Copyright © Jan Willem van der Hoeven
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/cry-for-zion/
Jan Willem van der Hoeven writes, "Jesus said about the days which are rapidly coming upon us at this time that — if He would not shorten these days for the sake of His chosen or elect ones — no one would make it."