Sabbath worship services: the Loud Cry & our calling today

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians Church. Its website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). It channel is SDCStudio: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767





The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, December 10, 2022.



In this video, pastor Craig speaks about leaving Babylon, which rejects the Lord Jesus Christ. In speaking of Babylon, God’s fourth angel’s message says in Revelation 18:1-4 says:



1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory.

2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.

4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.



