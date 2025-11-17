Red Pill Nation Hangout #467

1. New York City elects a “Socialist Muslim” as its new mayor Zohran Mandani

2. Another repeat of Planet Fitness as Golds Gym evicts woman for protesting the presence of a man in the women’s locker room

3. YouTube revenue down significantly creators on YouTube concerned

4. State of Michigan moves to ban VPN, ASMR, Manga, Adult Content with sweeping bill

5. Opposition Politicians are still dying in Germany and critics of the Government are being harassed

6. Canada Content A) Prime Minister Mark Carney may have secured a majority in the house without an election as CPC member crosses the floor B) 2026 Canadian Budget released with huge deficit attached





