Taking on COVID-19 with Gusto

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Clay Clark is a brilliant entrepreneur who is inspiring all of us to take on COVID-19 oppression to promote liberty in America. His upcoming Freedom Conference is defiantly live and streaming April 16-17, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. No one gives a more striking and encouraging presentation than Clay to inspire us to fight for our personal and political freedom. For conference info: April Conference | The ThriveTime Show.