Redpill: Gender Benders

No one drops redpills better than Tucker:

* Maybe humiliation is the point of this exercise.

* They’re not crazy; they’re doing it for a reason.

* This is all an effort to troll us, to humiliate us, to force us to accept something everybody knows is false — because when they do that, they subdue us.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 March 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301155103001

