Redpill: Gender Benders

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No one drops redpills better than Tucker:
* Maybe humiliation is the point of this exercise.
* They’re not crazy; they’re doing it for a reason.
* This is all an effort to troll us, to humiliate us, to force us to accept something everybody knows is false — because when they do that, they subdue us.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 March 2022