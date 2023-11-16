Create New Account
Radio Discussion: Facing Some Hard Facts
The Berean Call
In chapter 8, titled “Facing Hard Facts,” you quote Article 18 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which reads: “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.” Amazingly, this was approved by a number of Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia; yet in practice, regarding Saudi Arabia in particular, this is a fraud. How do you explain the world’s acceptance of this?



