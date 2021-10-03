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Horrific Blood Clots Come Out of VAXXED Dialysis Patient When Tubes Are Removed
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454 views • October 03, 2021
I came across this snipit on Jim Stone's Blog. It looks interesting. We are seeing more and more videos popping up about what is inside the vaccines and none of it is good and here we see a couple of photos from Rense.com of blood work that shows very concerning clotting of vaccinated blood when kidney dialysis is completed.
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