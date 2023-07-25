Remember Donald Young? Mysterious Death of Obama’s Chef Ignored by News Media

The mysterious death of Barack Obama’s personal chef has been ignored by America’s news media. London’s Daily Mail and TruNews are the only two major news organizations reporting on the death of Tafari Campbell on Martha’s Vineyard. The news blackout only makes us more curious to know more about the drowning of a physically strong young man in 8 feet of water. TruNews is here to ask questions most news reporters are afraid to confront.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/25/23
