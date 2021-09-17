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QdraLT gyvai - 2021 09 17 - Laikas teisingumui - klausimai ir atsakymai
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341 views • September 17, 2021
Jei manote kad mūsų darbas yra naudingas ir prasmingas, galite mus paremti.
LTanon galite paremti per Payserą, kaip nurodyta aukščiau, mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodydami "Auka, Varlinui"
Viešoji įstaiga „Liber continens“
Atsiskaitomoji sąskaita
Paysera: EVP6510009990152
IBAN: LT223500010009990152
PayPal platformoje
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=LZ7NHQ6LUFS8L
LTanon galite paremti per Payserą, kaip nurodyta aukščiau, mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodydami "Auka, Varlinui"
Viešoji įstaiga „Liber continens“
Atsiskaitomoji sąskaita
Paysera: EVP6510009990152
IBAN: LT223500010009990152
PayPal platformoje
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=LZ7NHQ6LUFS8L
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