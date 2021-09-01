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Thursday JULY 16, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2021-9A 1/2 OF STATES LOCKDOWN BASED ON MASSIVE, HIGHLY COORDINATED & FRAUDULENT CASE # REPORTS
Sharp spikes in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, and to a much lesser extent daily deaths, have prompted at least 28 states and New York City to roll back or put the breaks on their reopening efforts, a Breitbart News assessment found on Wednesday. Some of those states reimposed lockdown measures. The rules, some new, came as daily cases reportedly reached the second-highest single-day countrywide count on Wednesday (65,106), driven by infections in the latest hotspots located in the southern and western parts of the U.S. Texas, now one of the hardest-hit states along with California, Florida, and Arizona, marked the highest single-day count of confirmed cases on Tuesday (10,745), the COVID Tracking Project revealed. In addition to other states, including Massachusetts, several of the 28 that have changed their mind about pushing ahead with reopening have also made wearing masks in public mandatory. EP 2021-9A 1/2 OF STATES LOCKDOWN BASED ON MASSIVE, HIGHLY COORDINATED & FRAUDULENT CASE # REPORTS – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/T9yT30qYLVc
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